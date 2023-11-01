LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Texas Tech football coach Mike Leach was named as an honoree for the 2024 Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

Leach, better known as the pirate, served as the coach for Texas Tech University from 2000 to 2009. He later went on to coach at Washington State University and Mississippi State University.

In December 2022, Coach Leach passed away from heart complications at the age of 61. Leach’s career spanned more than 20 years, and is the “winningest” coach in Texas Tech’s history.

“Texas Tech experienced its most successful season under Leach,” Texas Tech Athletics said in a press release.

Coach Leach accomplished a “memorable tenure” with an overall record of 84-43 over a span of 10 seasons.

His induction into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame will serve as Leach’s second Hall of Fame induction to be done posthumously. He was inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Honor in September 2023.

Other members of Leach’s induction class include Jamaal Charles, Andy Cooper, Judge Roy Hofheinz, Barbara Jacket, Colt McCoy, Bubba Thornton, Christa Williams and Jackie Sherril.