Texas Too Much for Lady Raiders

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Tech used an 11-0 first quarter run to jump in front of Texas early, but the Longhorns big second quarter propelled them to a 92-66 win Wednesday at the Frank Erwin Center.

Longhorn sophomore Charli Collier capped an 18-2 Texas run with a reverse layup late in the second quarter to extend the lead to 20 points. Collier finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds on the night.

Lady Raiders Brittany Brewer and Chrislyn Carr each scored 16 points in the loss.

Big 12 Freshman of the Week Alexis Tucker added 13 points for the Lady Raiders, who have now lost 13 straight games to Texas.

Texas Tech (12-3, 1-3) now heads to Kansas to face the Jayhawks at 5 p.m. Saturday in Lawrence.