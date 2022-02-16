AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Information Resources advised state agencies and higher education institutions to “be vigilant for malicious cyber activity seeking to capitalize on the political tension between Russia and Ukraine.”

The department advised that Russia and its proxy ‘hacktivists’ have a history of directing phishing scams toward critical infrastructure in the U.S, such as universities, during times of political unrest.

“On an everyday basis, you always see some phishing schemes here and there,” Texas Tech University Chief Information Officer Sam Segran said. “But given what’s going on with Russia and Ukraine… whenever there is a major incident or political issue that is going on, we usually get an increased amount of attention from hackers in those areas.”

Texas Tech University sent an email to its community today warning of phishing scams hoping to take advantage of the political climate.

According to the email, common phishing schemes take the form of fake ‘breaking news’ stories, petitions or polls, and charitable organizations soliciting donations.

“Criminals often use these topics to lure people into opening a malicious attachment, clicking on a link, or copying and pasting a web address into their browser,” the Texas Tech IT Department wrote.

Mr. Segran stressed this advisory is not in response to any specific threat toward the university or state.

“This is entirely precautionary,” he said. “The State of Texas advised us to be alert for these kinds of things. We just want to make sure that others are also alerted… not just at Tech but also in the Lubbock community. This one is just based on where things are in terms of posturing, we see politically. People are just gearing up.”

Texas Tech recommended deleting suspicious emails and not responding and ensuring operating systems and antivirus software are up-to-date.

Members of the Texas Tech community may visit cybersecurity.ttu.edu for more information.