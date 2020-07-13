The 100 Black Men of West Texas, Inc. to host virtual public COVID-19 forum

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

The 100 Black Men of West Texas, Inc. are hosting a virtual public forum, Let’s Talk: Crime & COVID-19, An Adverse Impact on the Black Community on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 6:00 pm. Co-hosts in partnership of the virtual public forum are the Mayor’s Community Engagement Task Force and the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce.

The public is welcome to attend and submit questions to the panelists. More information is available on the Community Engagement Task Force Facebook Page

Zoom Webinar ID: 931 1234 9714

Link to join Webinar: https://zoom.us/j/93112349714

(News release from the City of Lubbock)

