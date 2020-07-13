The 100 Black Men of West Texas, Inc. to host virtual public COVID-19 forum

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) -- The following is a news release from Los Hermanos Familia:

After lengthy prayers, and careful consultation with our LHF board of directors and our member associations regarding the health and safety of everyone who helps planning and implementing our annual “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” event – our volunteers, our board members, our vendors, and our sponsors – we have made a collective and difficult decision to cancel the 12th Annual “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” event, scheduled for August 8, in Lubbock – one of the largest free fishing events in the state of Texas.

Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. We are extremely disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our attendees and supporters. But we know it’s the right decision based on the continued spikes and information we have today.

Our team will be reaching out directly to attendees and those who have already signed up and committed to participating, volunteering, and donating this year.

We are also exploring options with our members to coordinate an online experience to showcase past event photos, personal fishing stories, include photos of your families, and news about Los Hermanos Familia whose objective is “Strengthening Families, Building Community”. Updates will be shared on our website at www.loshermanosfamilia.org.

We thank everyone who registered, and we look forward to bringing you “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” event next year - an event that uses fishing as a hook to bring families together.

The event started as a last request, by an area farmer to go fishing with his family the day before his death. This reminds us to cherish our loved ones, to never take life for granted, and to always make each day count.

And although we cannot all go fishing together this year, we encourage families to make a date fishing to spend quality time together – encouraging common sense efforts to avoid and diminish COVID-19, until we can all reconnect next year.Our blessings to you all.”

(News release from Los Hermanos Familia)