The 50th annual Fall Arts & Crafts Festival working to implement COVID-19 regulations

LUBBOCK, Texas — The 50th anniversary of Lubbock’s Fall Arts & Crafts Festival is slated to take place September 12, and the City of Lubbock said they are being proactive about health and safety at the event.

Because the event normally attracts thousands of community members, Lubbock Garden and Arts Center Director Rebecca Webb said changes had to be made.

“There was definitely a concern moving forward with just the numbers that we had and the direction things were going in,” she said. “And that’s why we made such significant changes, [so] that we could provide an environment that was very safe.”

Webb said masks will be required and sanitation procedures will be implemented. She said the venue was also updated to help encourage social distancing.

“We used to have tents and booth in isles that made it tight,” she said. “And so now we have completely basically blown up the whole layout so that is very open.”

Webb said their goal is to offer local artists another year to showcase their skills, while maintaining a safe environment in the process.

“We feel like it’s a great opportunity to showcase local artists who have really been hit in the last few months,” she said. “We are really expecting a very strong turnout with a lot of precautions to make sure we have a very safe fun filled day.”

The event will be held September 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Lubbock Garden and Arts Center, and admission will be free.