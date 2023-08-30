LUBBOCK, Texas — The Beach Boys are adding a second concert to their performance on September 24 due to high demand, according to a press release from The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences.

Tickets are now on sale for a show at 3:00 p.m. The Buddy Holly Hall said tickets are close to sold out for the show which was already scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

If you would like to buy tickets, visit buddyhollyhall.com, call 1 (800) 514-3849 or visit the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Monday through Friday, 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

VIP packages are available at www.thebeachboys.com and www.mikelove.com.

The Beach Boys are known for hits like “Surfin’,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” and more.