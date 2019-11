LUBBOCK, Texas-- Members of the Texas Tech chapter of Define American, a non-profit, non-partisan organization, spoke to EverythingLubbock.com on Friday about their trip to Washington D.C. on Tuesday, Nov. 12. A group of four students marched at the Supreme Court in support of DACA.

Three of the four students were able to sit down for an interview. Their names are Margaret Matheny, Deborah Gbadebo and Desiree Castorena.