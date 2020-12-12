The Blitz, December 11: Post, Coronado, LCP get big wins, Monterey drops heartbreaker

LUBBOCK, Texas — Welcome back to another edition of The Blitz, where we take you around the South Plains high school football landscape.

It’s now playoff time for all schools. Some teams had huge wins, while another suffered a tough loss.

Here’s what happened.

Post 28, Crawford 14

Post was in the state semifinals for the second year in a row, taking on Crawford Thursday. The Antelopes did not waste any time getting on the board, as Ashton Jefferson took a hand-off 72 yards to the house on the second play of the game. Jefferson also scored the second touchdown of the game, giving Post a 13-0 lead. The Bold Gold led 21-7 before halftime, and a late Slayden Pittman touchdown sealed their win. Post will take on Shiner in the state championship game.

Coronado 82, Bel Air 35

Coronado’s offense went absolutely wild in the Bi-District round of the playoffs. Quarterback Sawyer Robertson threw for nine touchdowns and 445 yards before he was pulled in the third quarter. Monster win for the Mustangs.

Del Valle 44, Monterey 43

Monterey lost a heartbreaker in the Bi-District round, letting a game against Del Valle slip away in the final minutes. The game was close throughout, and Monterey went ahead 43-38 on a Zyion Martin touchdown in the fourth quarter. Del Valle retook the lead on a touchdown pass, but Monterey got the ball back down by one point with a chance to take the lead. With fewer than two minutes left, the Plainsmen drove down to the 9-yard-line but botched the snap on the potential go-ahead field goal. They would get the ball back again with 49 seconds left, but could not score. Monterey was eliminated.

Lubbock-Cooper 52, Fort Worth Poly 0

Lubbock-Cooper ran over Fort Worth Poly Friday evening. Rylan Wilcox made an early impact on special teams, taking back a kickoff and a punt for the game’s first two touchdowns. The Pirate offense didn’t get on the board until the team already had 21 points. Easy win for Lubbock-Cooper.