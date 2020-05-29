The Buddy Holly Center announces 2020 Summer Showcase Concert Series cancellation

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – Due to COVID-19 precautions, and considerations for the health and safety of the performers and visitors, as well as occupancy limits for the Meadows Courtyard, the Buddy Holly Center regretfully announces the cancellation of its 2020 Summer Showcase Concert Series.

The Center plans to highlight the great musicians who were scheduled to perform this summer through our social media channels each Thursday beginning in mid-June. Please join us on social media (Facebook @BuddyHollyCenter, Instagram @buddyhollycenter, and Twitter @BuddyHollyCtr) as we salute the outstanding performers and our generous sponsors who are our partners in keeping music in our courtyard for years to come.

