LUBBOCK, Texas — The Buddy Holly Center’s annual Summer Showcase Concert Series was set to continue on Thursday, June 22 with Jeremy Couture.

The concert would be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Meadows Courtyard at Buddy Holly Hall. Admission is free to the concert. Seating for the event will be on a first come, first serve basis. No reservations would be accommodated for the event.

Llano Cubano food truck and beverage services would be on site during concert hours. Beverages, chairs, picnic blankets, will not be permitted inside the gates.

Guests are also encouraged to walk the Buddy Holly exhibitions and the fine arts gallery during Summer Showcase hours with free admission, said the press release.