LUBBOCK, Texas— The First Friday Art Trail will return at The Buddy Holly Center on August 4 at 1801 Crickets Avenue.

According to a press release the event will have venues, galleries, restaurants, and businesses.

The event is free for the community to enjoy fine art and entertainment.

Additionally the featured exhibition at the Friday Art Trail will be “Singed, Sealed, DeliveredL Music, Memory, and Memorabilia,” said the release. It will be presented by the South West Music Archive.

The collection will have unique authenticated posters, flyers, cards, and autographed items from music legends. The show will be in the gallery from August 4 through September 17.