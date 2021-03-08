The Buddy Holly Center offers museum from home program, “Spring Break Staycation”

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Buddy Holly Center:

Museum from home this spring break with the Buddy Holly Center’s Staycation Activity Kit!

Take home Activity Kits will be available (while supplies last) at the Buddy Holly Center gift shop from Saturday, March 13th through Sunday, March 21st. Each kit includes materials for five days with enough supplies for one child to complete each activity.

Visit buddyhollycenter.org or @BuddyHollyCenter on social media to view The Buddy Holly Center’s companion videos. Here, you can learn something new about music, art, and history every day before you dive into your activities!

Cost: $5 for each Staycation Activity Kit

The Staycation Activity Kit is intended for children ages 6 to 12.

The Buddy Holly Center is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM and Sundays from 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM. The Buddy Holly Center is closed on Mondays.

Our activity themes include:

Musical Monday : Why does a guitar twang and a drum bang? Learn why different instruments make different sounds, then create your own musical maracas.

Artsy Tuesday : Have you ever heard of stippling or charcoal drawing? Our Fine Arts Gallery exhibit “Ebova, New Works” features many art mediums. Learn how to create your own works with just crayons and pencils.

Wordy Wednesday : Do you know how a cowboy feels? Cowboy poetry has been around for generations and now you can take a look at that magnificent Texas sky and write or recite some of your own.

Women of West Texas Thursday : Many women have shaped the music of West Texas. Have a dance party to the Buddy Holly Center’s “West Texas Women” playlist and create your own paper plate tambourine to keep the music going at home.

‘50s Friday : Although Buddy Holly’s music is still heard today, his unique sound was popular in the 1950s. Throw your own sock hop by decorating some iconic Buddy Holly glasses, creating a paper vinyl record, and getting the recipe for a tasty root beer float.

(News release from the Buddy Holly Center)