LUBBOCK, Texas — The Buddy Holly Center have announced Cameron James Smith and the Band Monarch as its next performance scheduled for July 13, as part of their Summer Showcase Concert Series.

Admission to the concert is free, and the seating for the event will be available on a first come, first serve basis, according to the press release.

The concert would be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Meadows Courtyard at the Buddy Holly Center. Yaya’s Place food truck and beverage services will be on site during Showcase hours.

The Buddy Holly Center said in the press release that outside beverages, chairs, picnic blankets, will not be permitted inside the gates.

Guests are also encouraged to walk the Buddy Holly exhibitions and the Fine Arts Gallery during Summer Showcase hours with free admission, said the press release.