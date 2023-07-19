Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of July 19, 2023.

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Buddy Holly Center announced the Alma Quartet as its next performance scheduled for July 20, as part of its Summer Showcase Concert Series.

Admission to the concert is free. Seating for the event will be available on a first come, first serve basis, the press release said.

The press release said that the Alma Quartet play a style of music commonly attributed to Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin, as well as a blend of original music.

The concert would be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Meadows Courtyard at the Buddy Holly Center. Yaya’s Place food truck and beverage services will be on site during Showcase hours.

The Buddy Holly Center said in a press release outside beverages, chairs, and picnic blankets would not be permitted inside the gates.

Guests are encouraged to walk the Buddy Holly exhibitions and the Fine Arts Gallery during Summer Showcase hours with free admission, the press release said.