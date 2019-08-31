The Buddy Holly Center to celebrate the 83rd birthday of Buddy Holly

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Buddy Holly Center:
The Buddy Holly Center is excited to announce Buddy’s 83rd Birthday Bash in honor of Lubbock’s most famous son, Buddy Holly. Patrons are invited to visit the Center on September 7th to enjoy events and activities for the whole family!
Saturday, September 7th at the Buddy Holly Center
- Open 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
- Free Admission All Day
- The Allison House will be open until 2:00 pm
- Screenings of Buddy Holly: Rave On until 2:00 pm
- Children’s Activities: 10:00 am – 3:00 pm
- Buddy Holly Karaoke: 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Buddy’s Birthday Bash Reception
- Birthday cupcakes & punch will be served
- Time: 2:00 pm
Jason Fellers Band
- Performing Rock & Roll in the Meadows Courtyard
- Time: 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
(News release from the Buddy Holly Center)