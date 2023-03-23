LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation on March 23 warned drivers on 19th street to stay alert for crews on both east- and westbound traffic, and between Memphis and University Avenues.

The crew will work on newly paved lines, starting with the westbound traffic Milling operations, beginning March 26, said Ross McMillan, P.E., TxDOT Lubbock Assistant Area engineer.

They will start on the westbound traffic that ”Will allow our contractor to mill the old existing pavement, make various roadbed repairs and prepare it for the final road surface which will be place this summer,” according to McMillan.

Most of the operation will take place overnight.

McMillan stated that drivers should expect traffic delays and are encouraged to look for an alternate route.

The traffic changes are part of a $25.69 million project making improvements in the City of Lubbock. Some of the Improvements included are rebuilding portions of the road, placing a new road surface, making updates to the drainage system, sidewalks, traffic signals and lighting, according to the press release.

For more information, contact TxDOT Public Information Officer Dianah Ascencio at (806) 748-4472.