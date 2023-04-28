LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock celebrated its 7th Annual West Texas Salute (WTS) to Veterans at Silent Wings Museum through the Veterans Advisory Committee on April 29.

The West Texas Salute to Veterans was to honor the community’s veterans, said a release.

The press release stated that the event’s “primary goal is to connect veterans and their families with resources that improves their quality of life.”

The event will have resources to help aid the community’s veterans such as VA disability claims, Vet center, VA loans, PTSD, service animal information, mobility challenges information and more.

According to the release, the event starts off with a “motivating 5k run or 1-mile walk followed by an opening ceremony… and the playing of the service songs and 21-gun salute to honor and remember our fallen.”

Dr. Dalton Keel who serves as the Chief of Community Based Outpatient Clinical Services in the Amarillo VA HealthCare System will speak at the event about the Pact Act, said the release.

The event will also provide activities like jumpers and games for the kids and a car show from Caprock Classic Car Club.

“The City of Lubbock thanks all veterans and their families for their selfless service and sacrifice,” the release said.