LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, the City of Lubbock gave an update on the street bond project that began in 2022.

“In November 2022, Lubbock voters passed a $200 million road bond to improve 22 miles of local roadways,” the City of Lubbock said.

The city listed projects that are currently underway: back of curb improvements to Dunbar-Manhattan Heights, 34th Street from I-27 to Avenue Q and Quaker to Slide.

Improvements on 98th Street from Alcove to Upland are expected to start in early 2024, the city said.

Projects that are in the design phase are Upland from 4th Street to 19th Street, Upland from 34th Street to 50th Street, 34th Street from Upland to Milwaukee and Milwaukee from north city limits to 4th Street. 146th Street from Quaker to Indiana Avenue, 82nd Street from I-27 to MLK, MLK from 74th Street to 82nd Street are also in the design phase.

The city did not provide an update on when the projects are set to be finished.

To see the full update, click here. For more information, visit the link here.