LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office and Environmental Health Department partnered with the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center to schedule a ‘Food Truck Alley’ this summer for Lubbock citizens.

According to a press release, this was the city’s effort to “educate and build Lubbock’s growing food truck community.”

The first ‘Food Truck Alley’ started in July 2022 and saw rapid participation, said the release.

Additionally, the FMO and Environmental Health Department’s regular inspection and permitting process will be available in the Northeast corner of the Civic Center parking lot.

The ‘Food Truck Alley’ will be opened to the public and “all fully permitted food trucks are invited to participate.”

The event will take place monthly on designated Tuesdays, said the release, and will occur between 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

These are the dates “as long as weather permits,” said the release.

Tuesday, June 13*

Tuesday, July 18*

Tuesday, August 15*

Tuesday, September 12*

For more information on the event, visit https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/food-truck-alley