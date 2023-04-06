(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided in a press release from the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation asked the community to help keep the parks clean with Easter coming up this weekend.

“Easter holiday weekend is traditionally one of the busiest within our park system,” said a press release.

The Parks and Recreation staff will place extra trash bins and trash bags at city parks for park-goers.

The staff will be working through the weekend to keep parks clean, according to the press release.

“We ask that if you get a bag from us, please tie them up and leave them so Parks and Recreation staff can pick them up on Monday morning,” said the press release.

Park crews will be at the following city parks on April 9:

Aztlan Park (1st and Ave K)

Guadalupe Park (2nd and Ave P)

Mackenzie Park ( 301 I-27)