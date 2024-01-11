LUBBOCK, Texas— The City of Lubbock is advising residents to stay vigilant of scams involving solicitation calls and visits.

According to the City of Lubbock press release, scammers have been calling and visiting residents claiming to be a security camera company, and other fake companies to get your personal information.

The City of Lubbock wants you to remember these important things when dealing with scams:

DO NOT give out your personal or financial information unless you are sure you are talking with a legitimate company, and are sure you want the service being sold to you.

Do your research and get information about the company via an internet search.

The city requires businesses to have a peddler’s permit before they can solicit products in a neighborhood. The permit includes their name, photo and expiration date, and is required to be worn by the salesperson.

Residents can call the Lubbock Police Records Department at 806-775-2809 to inquire if a company has its peddler’s permit.