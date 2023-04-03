LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s spring and summer irrigation restrictions went into effect April 1 and will remain in effect through September 30.

Irrigation is allowed from midnight to 10:00 a.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to midnight on assigned watering days.

Irrigations must be turned off from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. everyday.

“Our water customers have responded in a phenomenal way to our water conservation plan,” said Audrey Spear, Director of Water Utilities.

For more information on water conservation, visit www.mylubbock.us/irrigation