The city of Tahoka becomes film-friendly city

TAHOKA, Texas- The Texas Film Commission (TFC) has designated the city of Tahoka as a film-friendly city.

David Partlow, Director of Economic Development for Tahoka, said the city participated in TFC’s Film Friendly program, a special certification process that allows Texas cities to connect with production companies to help make movies, commercials and other broadcast projects.

Partlow said the appealing part about getting certified was that it could help bring economic development to the city.

“We are talking about a three day shoot dropping [a] quarter of a million or more in your community, which you [may ask] ‘Where are they going to do that?,” said Partlow, “Well, [they’ll do business with] our caterers, our service stations, our hotels. All those things add up.”

Part of the process involved a training workshop and photographing at least five buildings the city thought had potential to be used in a production.

“They’re not just looking for the pretty stuff,”said Partlow, “They’re making apocalyptic movies right and left so old worn-out buildings, motels and nursing homes are things they want, [and] we have two of those.”

Partlow said the city also had to provide guidelines for potential film crews to follow.

“Let’s just say somebody lived close [by where they would film] and they don’t want a bunch of ruckus [or] a bunch of lights after 10:00 o’clock, [the production would] have to shut down,” he said. “Rules like that protect the people and their property.”