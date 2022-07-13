Sherry Bolton, owner of the Culinary Co-op, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about her up and coming small business.

The brick & mortar store located at 5044 Frankford Ave #900 is a commercial kitchen and vendor retail space for entrepreneurs to showcase and sell their products. Those who need a certified kitchen space to cook in, can do so at the Culinary Co-op. Bolton also offers space for classes and more.

Visit the Facebook page to get in touch with Bolton, and click the video link above for more information.