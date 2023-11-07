LUBBOCK, Texas — The Dance Gallery School of Dance Arts in Lubbock announced in a press release Tuesday that forty-nine dancers will travel to Orlando, Florida to perform in Dance the Magic’s Elite Holiday Spectacular at Disney World, Sunday, December 3.

The team, consisting of dancers ranging from 4th to 12th grade, will perform a 20-minute routine by renowned Disney choreographers in a parade down Main Street in the Disney World Park, the press release said. In addition to performing in the parade, the dancers will also be featured in a showcase piece with other dancers from studios across the US on the Beauty and the Beast Stage in Hollywood +Studios.

According to the press release, the dancers have rehearsed diligently since August and have had to pass several audition processes to be eligible. This is the sixth year The Dance Gallery has traveled to perform with Dance the Magic. Dancers and their families will leave for Orlando on November 30.

According to the school’s website, The Dance Gallery is Lubbock’s premier dance studio since 1981.