‘The Day the Music Died:’ Lubbock remembers Buddy Holly 62 years after his death

LUBBOCK, TX — It’s been exactly 62 years since “The Day the Music Died,” but people around the world still came together Wednesday to celebrate the life of Lubbock music legend Buddy Holly.

Holly, along with Ritchie Valens and the “Big Bopper,” died in a plane crash on February 3, 1959. Holly was just 22.

In honor of his memory, dozens of his fans from all over Texas visited the Buddy Holly Center in the Hub City to pay homage to the artist — albeit from six feet apart. The center required face coverings and social distancing but offered free admission to all and showed hourly screenings of a documentary to commemorate Holly’s life.

“He was a music pioneer … He was one of the forefathers of rock ‘n’ roll,” Sebastian Forbush, curator of the Buddy Holly Center, said

But even more than half a century later, the anniversary of Holly’s death still triggers strong emotions across West Texas.

“Buddy Holly is a Texas boy, and he is rock ‘n’ roll,” Russell Jones, a Buddy Holly fan, said outside the center.

“He was just getting started [when he died],” Evelyn Montgomery, another lifelong Buddy Holly fan, said after paying tribute to the artist.

Montgomery said she came to the center to show her family just what they were missing.

“My son and grandson had never heard about him really, but they do now,” Montgomery laughed.

She added she was in grade school when Holly hit his peak and later died, but she’s never stopped listening or moving to his music.

“I love to dance … I dance to his music all the time,” Montgomery said.

For many, the final stop on the pilgrimage across Lubbock was Holly’s resting place, which notably spells the singer’s last name as “Holley,” which was his actual last name. Fans adorned his grave with flowers, a pair of glasses and a microphone.

While Holly may have passed away in 1959, his songs and his spirit live on in the city he put on the map.

“His stories and his songs and his life … that inspired a lot of other people to pick up the torch he left behind him,” Anna Hogan, marketing and special events coordinator of the Buddy Holly Center, said.

If you’re a Buddy Holly fan but are unable to visit the museum in person, you can check out the center’s online options here.