The dog park at McAlister Park is set to be complete by Fall 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — It’s been seven months since the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation broke ground on the new dog park at McAlister Park and this month they are finally getting to work.

Councilman Randy Christian said a lot more has gone into the behind the scenes planning, as they work to revitalize their original layout.

“What we’ve done over the last year is of course we had Covid, but we also have a new Director of Parks and Recreation, Colby VanGundy, who has some excellent experience and relationships with vendors about who could produce these venues at McAlister,” said Christian.

Right now they are working on two of those venues, the dog park and Milestone Park. Milestone is a large indoor playground for children of all abilities, which will be breaking ground on May 18.

“It’s all coming together and making more sense for what it can look like today, tomorrow and in the future,” said Christian.

Christian said one of the main focuses right now is creating more connectivity between the venues.

“The heart of it will always be what I call prairie trails where you can walk around nature and go up to the playa lakes,” said Christian. “It truly will be a giant urban central park in West Lubbock.”

The community can expect to see things pick up on the 300 acres of land within the next few weeks, and will finally be able to enjoy the West Lubbock dog park starting this fall.