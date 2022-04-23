PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Wayland Baptist University:

The Jimmy Dean and Llano Estacado Museum is hosting a new traveling exhibit. “The Dust Bowl,” is an exhibition organized by the Nebraska Council for the Humanities in collaboration with Humanities Texas, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

This exhibition examines the story of the Dust Bowl. Striking during the depths of the Great Depression, the Dust Bowl blasted the hopes and hard work of people living in the Great Plains. For those who lived through it, the experience remains unmatched as an example of ecological calamity and a test of personal will. “The Dust Bowl” tells an eloquent tale of human fortitude through unforgettable images of strength and despair in the face of catastrophe, as well as modern photographs and survivor interviews.

“The Dust Bowl” will be on exhibit until May 27. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. For more information on the exhibit or other museum offerings, email jdmuseum@wbu.edu or call 806-291-3660.

Humanities Texas develops and supports diverse programs across the state, including lectures, oral history projects, teacher institutes, museum exhibitions and documentary films. For more information, please visit Humanities Texas online at https://www.humanitiestexas.org or call 512-440-1991.

