The Ella apartment residents without running water for a week

LUBBOCK, Texas – Residents at the The Ella apartments in Central Lubbock said they have have been without running water for at least a week.

“We haven’t had water for seven or eight days now,” said Delilah Kellum.

Kellum’s special needs son, Tovin, lives at The Ella, which is located in the 1100 block of 58th Street.

“He has down syndrome, and they know he has down syndrome but they don’t care,” said Kellum.

Without running water, residents are not able to shower, wash their hands, or flush their toilets.

“The only reason we’ve had water for the last couple of days is because I was going out there and getting buckets of snow and melting it,” said Kellum.

According to Kellum, The Ella’s management team informed them that, in regards to the water issue, they were “working on it.”

“I’ve been trying to get in contact with them all week and they don’t answer the phone, and it seems like they just come and clock in and leave,” said Kellum. “They don’t do anything.”

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to The Ella about the situation, and they said that they were “working on it.”