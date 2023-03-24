LUBBOCK, Texas – The Fresh American is expected to open up in mid to late June, according to managing partner, Blake DeWater. The restaurant will be located on the corner of Memphis and 114th Street.

The Fresh American menu will have a “west coast cuisine with a Texas-inspired twist,” said a press release. DeWater said their menu will offer “warm, comfort food with a seafood influence and a coastal flare.”

The restaurant will include a chef table, said a press release. DeWater stated that the table will offer a special experience to guests and will feature a chef tasting menu that will be different from the normal menu. It is expected to seat around 10 people and will be available by reservation only.

The Fresh American will showcase cuisines created by executive chef, Kirk DeLong. A press release stated that DeLong has over 25 years of experience working at some of the most prestigious locations in the country including Waldorf Astoria Grand Wailea Resort in Maui and the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel.

“His [chef DeLong] culinary expertise is invaluable to our mission of providing our guests with a unique and unforgettable dining experience. We are working hard to give Lubbock something it hasn’t seen before,” said DeWater.

The restaurant is intended to create an inviting experience to guests. There will be an enclosed patio with an outdoor fireplace and an open kitchen and bar. The Fresh Table will have something for everyone, said DeWater.

A press release stated, “Whether you’re looking for a casual cocktail, a relaxing lunch, or a fine dining experience, The Fresh American will be a place to remember.”

Visit The Fresh American Instagram for more updates.