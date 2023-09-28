LUBBOCK, Texas – There are many staple foods at the South Plains Fair and the fried funnel cake is one that keeps people coming back year after year.

EverythingLubbock spoke with some of the fair goers about why they enjoy this delicious treat so much.

“You can only get it so many times a year. I have an annual funnel cake; I have to get one once a year,” one fair goer said.

“It’s sweet, it’s a once a year treat that you can enjoy. It’s not something you get every day,” customer Kayla Levin said. “So, I just like to get it for the fair.”

Hot Funnel Cakes Stand Manager, Edward Salas, said this is his family’s 22nd year, and their line of customers speaks for itself.

“People wait up to forty-five minutes to an hour just to get a funnel cake,” Salas said. “I don’t know what makes them so special. We’ve had people say well I’ve tried to make them at home, but they are not the same as at the fair.”

Salas said they have traditional funnel cakes, pumpkin spice and red velvet. Customers can keep it simple or add toppings.

Levin said she enjoyed, “A good mixture of baked goods and fresh fruit.”

West Carlisle Funnel Cakes is also on the fairgrounds serving up this browned goodness. Firefighter Mitchell Friesen said they have regular customers that return every year. Their cinnamon and chocolate toppings are a hit.

“Bread and sugar, what’s not to like about it? And it’s a fair food, it’s kind of a staple,” Friesen said. “You can’t really get a funnel cake anywhere else in Lubbock unless you are at the fair.”

There are still two days to enjoy all the food the fair has to offer.

Admission is free on the weekdays before 1:00 p.m.

For more information, visit the South Plains Fair website.