The future Mr. and Mrs. Mahomes set a wedding date

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — The wedding bells will soon started ringing for the Mahomes couple.

E News reported that Monday, Brittany Lynn Matthews posted photos of the couple with the caption, “It’s wedding planning time (woman with wedding dress emoji). We have a date & place wahoooooo #2022.”

Matthews did not give any further details regarding the wedding.

The couple announced their engagement in September 2020, then four weeks later, announced their pregnancy on Instagram.

Matthews gave birth to the couple’s first child, Sterling Skye Mahomes, on Feb. 20, 2021.

Patrick Mahomes is the former quarterback for Texas Tech University and the current quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs.