LUBBOCK, Texas – After years of planning, the time is just about here to power up Lubbock with retail electric competition. Here’s a look back at Lubbock Power & Light’s (LP&L) journey to a deregulated market.

LP&L’s path to competition:

Sep. 15, 2015 – The Electric Utility Board and the Lubbock City Council announced LP&L’s intent to join the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT).

Mar. 18, 2018 – The Public Utility Commission of Texas approved LP&L to join ERCOT. It was a historic move for Lubbock as it became the largest city to plug into the state’s electric grid in 25 years.

May 29-30, 2021 – Over Memorial Day weekend in 2021, LP&L successfully transitioned 70% (83,000) of its customers to ERCOT.

Feb. 22, 2022 – Lubbock City Council sealed the deal by voting in favor of bringing deregulation to the Hub City. The city then invited dozens of electric providers for residents and businesses to choose from.

“Ratepayers want choice when it comes to the services they consume, and they want choice in their electric utility,” said District 4 Councilman Steve Massengale at the City Council meeting back on Feb. 22, 2022.

Aug. 10, 2022 – LP&L gave the required 12-month opt-in notice to ERCOT of its plan to join the retail competitive electric market.

Feb. 28, 2023 – The city designated Reliant Energy Retail Services, TXU Energy Retail Company and Octopus Energy as default providers as a backup plan to ensure no one is left in the dark.

“We’ve commonly been calling them safety net providers because that’s exactly what they do,” said LP&L’s Matt Rose on Feb. 28, 2023. “They exist to make sure that folks land at a responsible and reasonable retail electric provider, even if they haven’t made a decision.”

Oct. 26, 2023 – After months of vetting numerous energy companies across the state, the city revealed a list of all 34 retailers coming to town.

Dec. 9-11, 2023 – LP&L shifted its remaining 19,000 homes and businesses from the Southwest Power Pool to ERCOT which marked the first time 100% of its customers were on the same grid.

Looking ahead:

Jan. 5 – Feb. 15, 2024 – The culmination of the 8-year-long project to migrate all LP&L customers to ERCOT brings us to the opening of the shopping period where, starting Jan. 5, customers will have a 6-week window to pick a provider that best fits their energy needs. If they don’t choose, they will be randomly assigned to one of the three default providers.

Mar. 4, 2024 – Customers can expect their meters to be connected to their chosen providers.

March 2024 – Customers will receive their final electric bill from LP&L. Going forward, that invoice will come from their selected or designated provider.

It will be almost six years to the day after getting the green light from city officials (Mar. 8, 2018), that customer choice in Lubbock will become a reality. (Mar. 4, 2024).

For more information about retail electric competition, visit LP&L’s website.