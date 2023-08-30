Chad Wilson, owner of the Slaton Bakery, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about their upcoming first annual Texas Banana Festival.

The festival is set to happen in downtown Slaton at the bakery, located at 109 S. 9th Street on Saturday September 2 at 10 a.m.

“Puddin’ passes” can be purchased for $20 on site or online by clicking here. Pass holders can enjoy generous samples of four different puddings including:

1. “Church Lady Banana Pudding”

2. “Whiskey Banana Pudding”

3. “5 Star Pudding” with layers of Banana Nut Bread

4. “Texas Delight”

Each sample is approximately 5 ounces and passes can be shared.

A portion of the proceeds will also benefit local charities.

The bakery opened it’s doors in 1923 and recently celebrated 100 years in business. They recieved recognition from Governor Gregg Abbott, Texas Ag. Commissioner Sid Miller and Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne.

In 2015, the bakery’s home-made vanilla wafers won first place in H-E-B’s Quest For Texas Best competition, earning the bakery $20,000. The bakery’s products on store shelves across both Texas and New Mexico, including H-E-B, United Supermarkets and more.

In 2009, the Slaton Bakery was formally recognized as one of the oldest operating bakeries in the State of Texas, and was designated with a historical marker.

According to Texas Time Travel, the bakery was the first to introduce sliced hamburger and hot dog buns to Texas and the South Plains, a means of increasing sales during World War II.

“They entered into a successful partnership with Ninnie Baird, who would later become the face of the famous Mrs. Baird baked goods, now sold in grocery stores nationwide, according to the site. The Wilsons were the first to distribute her product in the South Plains, shipping bread from Fort Worth and Abilene plants. Today, Slaton Bakery is run by the Wilson’s children and grandchildren, who still serve fresh doughnuts and create specialty cakes for visitors and community members.”