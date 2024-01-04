LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lights Festival will come to Lubbock on February 17 at 3:30 p.m. at the Lubbock Dragway, said an event posting by The Lights Fest.

The festival starts hours before sunset with live music, food trucks and other entertainment. Once it’s dark, light lanterns will be released into the sky.

Each person 13 years and older will need an adult ticket to enter. Children ages 4 through 12 will need a kids ticket. Children 3 and under are free.

Tickets are not yet on sale but can be bought through the link here.

Each adult ticket includes a packet containing a lantern and a marker. Children’s tickets include a fun kit and no lantern, according to the event listing.

There will be a $25 parking fee collected upon arrival.

According to the website, adult tickets are $48 while children’s tickets are $12.

For more information, visit the link here.