The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce announces city-wide branding campaign

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Wednesday Lubbock Chamber of Commerce announced a city-wide branding campaign that will focus on the community aspect.

This comes after Mayor Dan Pope and other community leaders started meeting back in October to discuss Lubbock’s growth and plans moving forward.

“We have a lot of different folks coming to town,” said President of United Supermarkets, Sidney Hopper. “We’ve got Amazon announce they are coming to town, so I really think Lubbock is kind of getting on the radar.”

As Lubbock continues to expand community leaders are working to tell the story of our city and focus on four broad goals by branding Lubbock as a great place to live, visit, work and learn.

“We just really thought that’s what encompassed Lubbock” said Hopper. “We want Lubbock to be a place that people not only want to move their business here but move here because of the great things that Lubbock has in order to raise a family.”

Mayor Dan Pope is looking forward to what this process brings and says the timing is just right.

“Our community gets healthier everyday and we are closer to getting our stride back,” said Pope. “I believe by the time this work is done we will be at that point where we are able to flex our muscles and say ‘how do we go forward together?'”

Right now the focus is hiring a firm that is well equipped to help bring these goals to life and acknowledge the community’s input throughout the process.

The city hopes to finish this project within the next six months but Mayor Pope acknowledges there is no rush as long as they get it done right.