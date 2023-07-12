LUBBOCK, Texas — A meeting was held Wednesday afternoon to discuss the Lubbock County Expo Center, which voters approved in 2018. Now, five years later, there still has not been any ground broken on the project. Yet some are hoping to begin construction as soon as this fall.

“All the planning, designing and so forth is wrapped up,” said Randy Jordan, Chairman for Lubbock County Expo Center Inc. “We’ve got those, we’re ready to take those docks now, put them in the hands of our construction manager at risk. Then he’ll be putting those out on the street. We hope in the next 30 to 45 days to be going out for bid. Once that bid process goes, then we’ll be looking at all of that and our hopes and plans are that we’ll be breaking ground sometime in the fall of this year.”

Groups involved with this project have also made a lot of headway on securing sponsors for the center, and have plans to announce two additional sponsors in the upcoming months.

“Back in May, we announced Great Plains Distributing, a local company here, that’s the Coors [and] Dos Equis distributor along with Coors International, Molten Coors,” said Jordan. “In addition, Kubota and Terry County Tractor, the Melcher family, is on board as our equipment sponsor, so we’re excited about that.”

Although important things are getting done, some residents have voiced frustrations online.

“I hope they’re not frustrated, projects like this take time,” said Tim Collins, Vice Chairman with the Local Government Corporation. “I’ve been involved in a couple of others, and it just takes a minute to get through the design and the drawing piece to communicate the needs and to understand what you need to do.”

According to Collins, the Lubbock County Expo Center is worth every minute and penny spent. He said the facility will provide new opportunities for Lubbock economically and recreationally.

“This project is so important to this community,” said Collins. “We have to recognize the opportunity to see something different, to see a motorcycle race, or a monster truck show or a rodeo… [are] very very important.”

All in all, however, everyone involved with the project is excited to see what’s next.

“We’re excited about what’s going on with the Lubbock County Expo Center, and just reminding everybody something that’s good takes time and so don’t don’t lose patience with us,” said Jordan.

Collins expects the bidding process to take about six to eight weeks, and both Jordan and Collins also said the project is still within the $120 million budget, and will be funded through hotel occupancy and rental taxes, as well as fundraising efforts.