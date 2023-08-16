LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock is home to its very own Love Lock Bridge at 50th Street and Interstate 27, just by exit 1B. Many have visited the bridge to put their locks on the chain link fence that surrounds the bridge, but the Texas Department of Transportation says the locks could become a danger.

TxDOT told EverythingLubbock.com that people have been putting locks on the bridge for several years now. Crews have removed locks placed on the bridge as well as any graffiti or litter as it accumulates, TxDOT said.

“Over time if locks were allowed to accumulate, it could potentially create serious issues, especially with the chain-link fence, which in turn could become a danger to pedestrians and the traffic below,” said TxDOT.

There are additional risks of someone losing their grip on a lock while putting it on the fence and dropping it into traffic. TxDOT encourages the community to not put locks on the bridge to avoid the danger of dropping a lock or key onto traffic, causing a serious crash.