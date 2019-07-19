The Moody Planetarium to host Astro Day

LUBBOCK, TX (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Museum of Texas Tech University. The Moody Planetarium is hosting ‘Astro Day’ on Saturday, July 20 in celebration of the historic Apollo 11 moon landing.

The Planetarium will feature showings of ‘Max Goes to the Moon’ and ‘Dawn of the Space Age’ starting at 11:30 a.m. with discounted ticket prices of 50 cents. There will be space demos from Physics and Astronomy students, an ‘Ask an Astronomer’ session, and a moon rock from the Apollo 11 mission that will begin at 1 p.m.

The Moody Planetarium is located inside the Museum of Texas Tech University at 3301 4thStreet, Lubbock, TX 79409. For further information about ‘Astro Day’, visit museum.ttu.edu or call 806.742.2432.

