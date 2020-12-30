The most prolific serial killer in American history, with ties to Lubbock, died

Samuel Little in 2006. (Photo from the Lubbock County Detention Center)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Samuel Little, America’s most prolific serial killer with nearly 60 confirmed victims, has died, The Associated Press reported. He was 80.

Among his victims was a woman in Lubbock – Bobbie Fields-Wilson, age 37 at the time, in 1993. Her body was found in a field near East 14th Street and Keel Avenue.

Image of Bobbie Fields provided by Lubbock Police

In Lubbock, Little also faced a 2006 charge of shoplifting. He was ordered to spend 14 days in jail for taking, according to a police report, a knife and a DVD from a Walmart location.

Little confessed to more than 90 murders nationwide. Not all of them were confirmed by law enforcement.

Little, who had diabetes, heart trouble and other ailments, died Wednesday at a California hospital. He was serving a life sentence for multiple counts of murder.

California corrections department spokeswoman Vicky Waters said there was no sign of foul play, and his cause of death will be determined by a coroner.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.