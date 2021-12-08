The Nutcracker ballet debuts Thursday in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Nutcracker ballet performance is set to debut Thursday at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences.

Nicholas Dragga, the Executive Director of Ballet Lubbock, said last year they offered a virtual performance due to the pandemic.

However, Dragga said this year, the production will offer anyone in attendance a different visual experience.

“It’s our first Nutcracker Buddy Holly Hall and the premiere of the new sets and drops for The Nutcracker,” said Dragga. “It’s an extraordinary production enhancement, so we spent four years designing and producing the new backdrops that were designed specifically for Ballet Lubbock and specifically for Buddy Holly Hall.”

Yvonne Racz Key, artistic director at ballet Lubbock, said the performance includes 240 dancers from Lubbock ranging from age seven and up.

“We start working on Nutcracker for rehearsals in September,” said Key. “The dancers are all in school–elementary, middle school and high school, so you have to work with their schedules. It’s a lot of work, but it’s great.”

Key said the performance is bound to entertain all ages.

“It is performed all over the world in different countries [and] everyone’s got their own version,” said Key. “It’s just this great thing for families to come to.”

John Rowley, a ballet dancer in the production, said he’s been performing in The Nutcracker since he was 6 years old.

“It’s amazing how you can barely see out, but you know, there’s like 2000 people out there just waiting with anticipation. I absolutely love it,” said Rowley,” The space, [is] unimaginable [and] we are lucky every single day to be training here even, and for all those people who want to come see it.”

To buy tickets to The Nutcracker, click here.