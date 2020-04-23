The Ronald McDonald House serves area families for free: Here’s how you can help them continue during the COVID-19 crisis

Dina Jeffries, President and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Southwest, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about how the Covid-19 pandemic is effecting their program.

Open and working, could be the sign hanging in front of Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Southwest, as the agency that serves families with critically injured and ill children has continued serving families with essential staff on site and all possible staff working remotely. Currently families continue to be served by RMHC of the Southwest.

Many people are realizing, that when a loved one is critically ill, family members want to be near. The mission of Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Southwest has been making it possible for families for 32 years.

Safety and Health routines are regular standards at RMHC of the Southwest, but during the recent local, state and federal mandates, many routines have been heightened. RMHC of the Southwest is screening all who enter the facilities and constant cleaning has been underway. “When you have little cancer warriors and their families in your fold, sanitizing hands, and screening anyone with a cough is the norm. During these unprecedented times, RMHC of the Southwest immediately initiated the necessary restrictions so that we could keep our doors open to the families who need RMHC. So far, so good on that front, but the added expenses and unknowns ahea” said RMHC of the Southwest President and CEO, Dina Jeffries.

With the onset of this worldwide crisis, RMHC of the Southwest has already seen a drop in regular donations that help keep the programs free for all families in need.

The #GiveFromHome Campaign was designed to help raise the needed funds for Keeping Families Close. Every dollar helps. Please Donate to help families of children birth through age 21 who want to be near their critically injured or ill child.

RMHC of the Southwest has worked quickly to get a new phone app to help get daily news to anyone. Download it today on any Apple or Android phone.

Go to RMHC of the Southwest or visit the website rmhcsouthwest.com. #GiveFromHome.

(Press release provided by RMHC of the Southwest.)