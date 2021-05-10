The Salvation Army of Lubbock celebrating National Salvation Army Week

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from The Salvation Army of Lubbock:

The Salvation Army across the U.S.A is celebrating its commitment to people in need with National Salvation Army Week 2021. After a year of need like no other, the local Salvation Army is humbled by the small role it gets to play in providing rescue, respite and hope to those in need throughout the South Plains. “The Salvation Army arrived in Lubbock in 1922 and throughout our nearly 100 years of service, our mission has remained rather simplistic – to reach into the lives of people facing crisis to support them during those periods,” shares Major David Worthy. “National Salvation Army Week gives us the opportunity to celebrate how, together, The Salvation Army and the citizens of our community rebuild lives and build a better South Plains.”

A number of events are planned for Tuesday-Friday of this week:

Tuesday – Salvation Army DART personnel and Disaster Canteen will be participating and on-duty at the 1970 Tornado Memorial gathering

Wednesday – Hope Tote Drive-Through Distribution POD – 11am-1pm – 1111 16th Street, Lubbock

Thursday – Delivery of donuts to First Responders throughout the area

Friday – Ribbon Cutting for PASSAGE program (new program that cares for young people aging out of foster care system) 10am – 1121 Avenue K (Salvation Army Men’s Residential Facility)

For more information, contact David Worthy via email at david.worthy@uss.salvationarmy.org or via cell at 806.559.9235.

