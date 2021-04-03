The Salvation Army of Lubbock holding Community Clean-Up Day on April 8

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from The Salvation Army of Lubbock:

The Salvation Army has served as an integral part of the Lubbock community for 99 years, daily, reaching into the lives of those in crisis to help them through their trials and challenges. However, the array of services and programs provided by The Salvation Army are made possible, in great part, because of the partnership that we share with our community.

In an effort to give back to the community we treasure so dearly, The Salvation Army is planning a COMMUNITY CLEAN-UP DAY where scores of Salvation Army employees, volunteers, soldiers and officers will be canvasing Lubbock to clean up and beautify the city we all love. “Our community is so very giving and supportive of assisting The Salvation Army in meeting its mission of helping those in need – conducting a Community Clean-Up Day is our way of giving back to the community that gives so freely to us,” shares Major David Worthy.

The more people that are involved, the more impact the single-day event will have, therefore, The Salvation Army is still looking for people willing and available to get involved and help out on the day of the event (April 8; 10 a.m. – noon). Trash clean-up supplies and T-shirts will be provided.



