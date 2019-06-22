The Salvation Army of Lubbock welcomes new leaders





LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from The Salvation Army of Lubbock:



The Salvation Army in Lubbock is pleased to welcome new leaders Majors David and Dawn Worthy and their family. They assumed their new positions on June 17 and have quickly settled into their new surroundings and are looking forward to getting to know the community and continuing the ministry of The Salvation Army.

Salvation Army Officers are periodically transferred to different locations, typically every 3-4 years. Majors Worthy are enthusiastic and dynamic leaders and come to Lubbock from Knoxville, TN where they were responsible for the programs and services of The Salvation Army in East Tennessee.

David and Dawn are both children of Salvation Army Officers. They each received their B.A. in Broadcast Communications from Asbury University in 1990 before marrying in 1991. David and Dawn entered the College for Officer Training in 1997 and were commissioned as Salvation Army Officers in 1999. They have been honored to serve as officers in Jacksonville, Key West and Panama City, Florida, Jackson, Mississippi, Richmond and Fairfax, VA, New Orleans, LA and most recently Knoxville, TN. David possesses specialized expertise in emergency response and was responsible for building The Salvation Army’s statewide disaster response program in Florida. David has served as an Incident Commander during disaster responses across the globe, including Hurricanes Hugo, Andrew and Katrina, the September 11 attacks in New York City and the earthquake in Haiti. Dawn is a program planner and possesses a passion for preaching and teaching God’s Word. David and Dawn have four bright lights: Paige-22 (who graduated last year from Stevenson University with a degree in Psychology), Connor-21 (a senior year at Asbury University, and Jack-19 (a sophomore at Asbury University) and a two-year old Pug named Bear.

“It has been a joy to meet the people of Lubbock and discover the opportunities for ministry during our early days in this great city,” said Major David Worthy. “We look forward to meeting the needs of this community and ‘Doing The Most Good’ alongside the staff, volunteers and supporters of The Salvation Army.”

“Many people don’t realize that The Salvation Army is a church,” said Major Dawn Worthy. “We invite everyone to join us for Worship each Sunday at 10:30 AM, at The Salvation Army, located at 1111 16th Street, here in Lubbock. We look forward to meeting you soon!”

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in London in 1865, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for more than 130 years in the United States. Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through a broad array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. 82 cents of every dollar The Salvation Army spends is used to support those services in 5,000 communities nationwide. For more information, go to www.salvationarmyusa.org.

Majors David and Dawn Worthy.

(Photo provided by The Salvation Army Knoxville Area Command)



(News release from The Salvation Army of Lubbock)