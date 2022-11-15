LUBBOCK, Texas— The Salvation Army of Lubbock will kick off its annual Red Kettle Campaign on Thursday, November 17. It will run through Christmas Eve.

According to a press release, Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne will kick off the campaign at the United Supermarkets store located at 11310 Slide Road.

In addition to the 40+ Red Kettle Campaign stations in Lubbock, this year’s campaign also includes locations in Levelland, Littlefield and Ralls. Shoppers will also see Silent Kettles again at various locations all season long. Silent Kettles are simply those that are unmanned.



“We’re honored to be part of a community that takes the well-being and care of others so seriously,” shares Major David Worthy in the press release. “The Red Kettle Campaign is ignited by The Salvation Army, but fueled by the community – every penny raised through the campaign remains right here in West Texas to provide life-sustaining services and programs to so many in need – during the holiday season and throughout the year.”

The 2022 Red Kettle Campaign’s goal is $200,000.

Donations support a variety of programs and services including providing food, shelter, rental assistance, transportation, shelter and respite for those in need. They also provide holiday assistance to tens of thousands of West Texans served by The Salvation Army each year, the press release said.