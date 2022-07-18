The following is a press release from The Salvation Army Texas South Plains:

LUBBOCK and LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Salvation Army Texas South Plains is opening up a new Family Store and Community Assistance Office in Levelland. The Salvation Army has been providing services to those experiencing crisis in Hockley County for many years, however, the launching of the new facility will mark the first time in many years that an actual stand-alone brick/mortar building has been occupied by Salvation Army personnel.

The new leased complex is small, however, it will serve as both a retail store and a social services office. The new store will serve as a low-cost alternative for people looking for a bargain on second-hand clothing, furniture, household items, etc. Beyond providing a great bargain, the primary objective of the store is to generate funding to provide services to those in need in Hockley County – after covering the costs to operate the store, every penny remains in Hockley County to assist those in need. When people shop our store, they really are helping to change lives and provide hope to those who need it the most. During the first 6 months, the store will operate on a limited 3 day per week basis – open Tuesdays (1:30pm-6:30pm), Wednesdays (10 am-3 pm) and Thursdays (1:30 pm-6:30 pm). The store will also be open on the first and third Saturday of each month from 10am-3pm. People who have donations can drop them off at the facility anytime during those business hours as well as on Mondays from 10-3.

“The opening of this facility has been long in coming and we are excited about how this will strengthen our ability to provide a fresh new shopping option for residents of Hockley County that will also serve to assist people in crisis,” shares Major David Worthy. “Our Advisory Board has exhausted much thought and effort with this new venture and it’s wonderful to see the fruits of their labor come to life.”

The facility will also serve as a social services office, providing on-site assistance with rent and utility payments, food insecurity, transportation, holiday assistance and short-term emergency shelter. Those needing assistance can call to make an appointment (806-535-6386). For the first few months of operation, the social services office will be open one day per week (Mondays), however, as we are able, the number of days will increase. The community is encouraged to donate their unwanted clothing, furniture and household items to the store, which will be exchanged for providing hope and sustenance to those in need – donations can be dropped off during business hours.

There will be a Grand Opening Ceremony at 10 am tomorrow, July 19, 2022 that the public is invited to. The Sweet Life will be serving their amazing cupcakes and The Salvation Army’s Disaster Response Canteen will be on-site to provide drinks and hydration. The store is located at 1507 Avenue H in Levelland.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in 1865, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for 157 years and has been serving the needs of people throughout the South Plains since 1922. Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through the broadest array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. 82 cents of every dollar spent is used to support those services in 5,000 communities nationwide. For more information, go to www.salvationarmylubbock.org

(Press release from The Salvation Army Texas South Plains)