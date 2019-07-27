The Salvation Army teaming up with Walmart to “Stuff the Bus”

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – Walmart and The Salvation Army are joining forces to provide new school supplies to local children in need during the “Stuff the Bus” campaign event at these Walmart locations on Saturday, August 3, 2019 8:30 am – 6:30 pm .

4215 S Loop 289, Lubbock, TX 79423

702 W Loop 289, Lubbock, TX 79416

9809 University Ave, Lubbock, TX 79423

As part of a nationwide effort, the “Stuff the Bus” campaign event in Lubbock is one of nearly 3,000 similar events taking place at Walmart stores across the country. In-store shoppers on August 3 will receive lists of supplies needed, and all they have to do to participate is purchase and drop off the requested items at The Salvation Army collection bins located at the front of each store.

For those unable to make it to the store that day, there is a searchable online registry with all the items needed; each item requires just one click to purchase.

Walmart and The Salvation Army have collaborated for more than 30 years in an effort to meet local community needs. Supporters like Walmart help The Salvation Army serve more than 23 million Americans each year through a range of social services, helping them overcome poverty and economic hardships.

All donations made at “Stuff the Bus” campaign events will remain in the local community and will help The Salvation Army provide back-to-school support to local children in need.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operations around the country. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood

(News release from The Salvation Army of Lubbock)