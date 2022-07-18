The following is a press release from The Salvation Army Texas South Plains:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — With temperatures soaring, The Salvation Army will be operating a Cooling Station for the general public tomorrow (Tuesday, July 19) at its Family Services facility at the corner of 17th Street and Avenue J in Lubbock. The station will be offering water, hydration and cool treats to help people enjoy a brief respite from the extreme temperatures. The station will operate from 9am-4pm tomorrow (July 18th) and people can walk-in or drive-thru and then be on their way. We’ll also be deploying our Pop Drop truck on Wednesday to a yet-to-be-determined stationary location to distribute freeze pops (check our Facebook page tomorrow for an exact location for Wednesday’s Pop Drop truck).

“Our Empowerment Day Center for the Homeless has seen an increase in traffic due to the heat and assisting those folks during extreme weather reminds us that the extreme temperatures are impacting the entire community, not simply vulnerable population groups,” shares Major David Worthy. “We thought the public would appreciate the opportunity to enjoy something cold and refreshing in the midst of their day.”

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in 1865, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination internationally for 157 years and for 100 years in Lubbock. Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through the broadest array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. 82 cents of every dollar spent is used to support those services in 5,000 communities nationwide.

(Press release from The Salvation Army Texas South Plains)