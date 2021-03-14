The Shack announces reopening, date pending

LUBBOCK, Texas — Local barbecue restaurant The Shack announced on Facebook Sunday that it will reopen soon. The restaurant closed its doors in June.

The Shack said on Facebook that the new owner of the restaurant “doesn’t want to change a thing” and the same main pitmaster and morning cook will come back.

The restaurant said will have more details soon about an official reopen date.

“We will be reopening soon, the main pitmaster and morning cook that did all the sides are coming back and Kelly and I will be part of the training for reopening. Sorry it took so long but the new owner doesn’t want to change a thing. Will have more details soon about a reopen date,” The Shack’s Facebook post read.

The Shack is located at 2309 North Frankford Avenue.